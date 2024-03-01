Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 5.06% of Inozyme Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 329.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,467 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,494,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth about $2,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 472.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 462,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.



Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

