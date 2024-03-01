Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 372.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 78,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

