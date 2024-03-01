Profund Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

