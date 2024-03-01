Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $36.02 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,184,263 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

NYSE:BSX opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $67.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

