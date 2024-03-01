First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

