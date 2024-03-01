First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of AZZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,733.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 66.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

