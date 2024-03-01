First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $102.37 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.07.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million for the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953 in the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

