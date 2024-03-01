First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,343.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,957 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

