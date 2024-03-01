First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 14,975 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.0% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,535 shares of company stock worth $12,075,887. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $175.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $179.89. The stock has a market cap of $310.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

