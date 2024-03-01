First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes $883,000 Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

