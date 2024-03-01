Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $241.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $213.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

