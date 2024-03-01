AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,373 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $104,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,481,605 shares in the company, valued at $19,133,174.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,729 shares of company stock valued at $656,151.

NYSE MAV opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

