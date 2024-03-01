Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRUS

Merus Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Merus

MRUS opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.04. Merus has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Merus by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 90.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Merus by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 787,340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.