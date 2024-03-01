Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of MRUS opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.04. Merus has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

