Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.70.
View Our Latest Analysis on Merus
Merus Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Merus
In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
