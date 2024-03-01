Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RVNC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 278,166 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.