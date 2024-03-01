140,000 Shares in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Purchased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Golden Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GODN. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 360,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 607,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GODN opened at $10.51 on Friday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Golden Star Acquisition Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

