EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 169,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 299,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Specifically, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,849,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,637,741.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock worth $2,585,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 35.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.