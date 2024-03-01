AQR Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 1.64% of Bowen Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,812,000.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOWN opened at $10.37 on Friday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

