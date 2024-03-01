BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Acquired by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,690 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 101,328 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.34 per share, for a total transaction of 1,861,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,075,804 shares in the company, valued at 328,038,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,236,141 shares of company stock valued at $48,908,997.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.70. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

