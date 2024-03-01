AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 63,623 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,623 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 405,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

