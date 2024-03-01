AQR Arbitrage LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,092 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTF. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th.

(Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.