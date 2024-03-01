AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,841 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 81.2% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 51,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 763,390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGY opened at $5.34 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

