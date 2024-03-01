AQR Arbitrage LLC Raises Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 65.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $181,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFB stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

