General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Acquired by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 185.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.25% of General American Investors worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,951,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 1,054.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

General American Investors stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

General American Investors Company Profile

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.