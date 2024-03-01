AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 167,618 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 153.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 167,618 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 223,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 617,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.71 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
