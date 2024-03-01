Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,602,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Watsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.5 %

Watsco stock opened at $394.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

