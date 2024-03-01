Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,708 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.3 %

AMH stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

