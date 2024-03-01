Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

POOL stock opened at $398.12 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $406.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.50 and its 200 day moving average is $361.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

