Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,075 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 187,155 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Get Our Latest Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.