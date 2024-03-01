Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $24.73 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 181,247 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $24,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

