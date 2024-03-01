WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of WEX worth $26,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in WEX by 131.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WEX by 65.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WEX by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $332,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $332,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Stock Up 0.6 %

WEX stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $224.61.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.