Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,260 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 241.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 42.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 587,810 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

