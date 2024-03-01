Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $225.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.