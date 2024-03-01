Corton Capital Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 354,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WK opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

