17,960 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $20.35 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

About Global Ship Lease

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

