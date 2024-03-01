Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 16,849 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,310 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.