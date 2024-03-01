Corton Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.0 %

RARE stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

