Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 21 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP opened at $544.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $543.26 and its 200 day moving average is $518.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

