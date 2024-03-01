Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $978,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 147.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,474.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

