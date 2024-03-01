Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

