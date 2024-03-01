CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

