15,609 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $230.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.54. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.06 and a 1-year high of $234.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

