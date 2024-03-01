Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,193,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $427.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

