First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 268.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

