Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $667.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

