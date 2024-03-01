138,191 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $2,280,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSIG opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 400.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

