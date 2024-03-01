SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

GLDM stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

