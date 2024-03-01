Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 89,165 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.