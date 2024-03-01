Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $35.70 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

