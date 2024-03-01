Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.93.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

